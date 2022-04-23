In occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, Rashists force entrepreneurs to sell goods from Crimea -RMA

Russian troops in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region continue to use terrorist methods to oppress the Ukrainian people.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Consequently, the occupants under pressure took away their service weapons from four police officers, and in the Polohy district, the Russian military illegally seized an Opel Cadet, a "VAZ-21053" car and a "BAZ A07903" school bus," the report says.

Also, a resident of Vasylivka spoke about life in the community.

In particular, he noted that the occupants do not allow humanitarian aid because they bring everything Russian from occupied Crimea, and the entrepreneurs are forced to sell these goods. Prices in stores and pharmacies are 3-4 times higher than they were before the invasion.

