Called on Blinken to switch off absolutely all Russian banks from SWIFT - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The Head of Government reported in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, I called for disconnecting absolutely all Russian banks from SWIFT and for recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. This would be a powerful political signal to the world," the report said.

Shmyhal expressed hope that the U.S. would diplomatically and economically promote Ukraine's European perspective and our country's accession to the EU.

At the same time, Blinken assured that the U.S. would continue to support Ukraine as much as possible and would continue to actively coordinate with its European allies to increase pressure on Russia.

