Operational information as of 6:00 on April 23 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 23.

this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the fifty-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone to defeat the Allied forces, establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and secure a land route between the said territories and the occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk's directions. Units of the occupiers are regrouping.

The enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. In order to clarify the position of our troops in the Sumy direction, the enemy used a drone from the area of ​​the settlement of Glushkovo.

In addition, there is a threat of missiles and airstrikes from these areas. The enemy doesn't rule out provocations on the Ukrainian-Russian border, accusing them of representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

On the Tavriya and Yuzhnobuzhsky directions, there is a grouping of enemy troops, consisting of separate units of the 8th and 49th all-military armies, the 22nd army corps, the coastal troops of the Black Sea Fleet of the Southern Military District, and airborne troops. The enemy focuses its main efforts on improving its tactical position and maintaining the occupied frontiers.

To create favorable conditions for advancing in the direction of the city of Mykolayiv, the enemy is shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To increase the air defense system near the city of Skadovsk, the enemy unfolded a C-300VM battery.

In the Slobozhansky direction, groups of enemy troops continue to partially block Kharkiv and fire at it from barrel and jet artillery.

Separate units of the 1st Panzer and 20th All-military Army of the Western Military District, the 35th General Army, and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and Airborne Forces are conducting offensive and assault operations south of Izyum. The enemy conducts air reconnaissance of positions and measures to organize fire support for the offensive and the organization of logistical support for the group.





According to available information, units of the 64th Detached Motorized Rifle Brigade, which took an active part in the mass killings, torture, and rape of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, are operating in the area of ​​Izyum. They have already suffered casualties.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations along the entire line of contact. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the offensive in the Severodonetsk direction, exerting intense fire on our troops in order to displace them and create conditions for the development of the offensive on Slovyansk. The offensive in the direction of Novotoshkivsky and assault operations in the areas of Rubizhne, Popasna, and Marinka continue.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continues to blockade our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant and launch airstrikes on the city, including with the use of long-range aircraft. In order to demine the port infrastructure of Mariupol, an engineering unit arrived in the occupied city.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, to strengthen his group, the enemy moved a battalion tactical group from the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District.

As part of the formation of additional reserves, the training of a unit of the private military unit "Wagner" numbering up to 200 people was completed.

The advanced group of the unit was transferred to the Novobakhmutivka district to reconnoiter the area and clarify the order of interaction. The information is currently being clarified.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position and gain a foothold on the administrative borders of the Kherson region. Suffers significant losses in technology.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, enemy naval groups the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out tasks to isolate the combat area and conduct reconnaissance.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions alone, eight enemy attacks have been repulsed in the past 24 hours, nine tanks, eighteen armored units, thirteen vehicles, a tanker, and three artillery systems have been destroyed.