Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 208 children have died, 387 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 595 children have been affected. Of these, 208 were killed and 387 were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"As of the morning of April 23, 2022, more than 595 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of a full-scale armed invasion of our country by the Russian Federation. The official number of child victims has remained unchanged over the past two days - 208. The number of injured has increased - 387," the statement said.

The agency reminds that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 120, Kyiv - 113, Kharkiv - 91, Chernihiv - 66, Kherson - 44, Mykolaiv - 41, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 25, Sumy - 17, in the city. Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

In particular, on April 20, a 5-year-old child was injured as a result of shelling by the aggressor country of civilian infrastructure facilities in the Pologi district of the Zaporizhia region.

The agency adds that 1,500 educational institutions were damaged as a result of daily bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces. At the same time, 102 of them were completely destroyed.

