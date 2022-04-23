Occupiers are completing regrouping of troops and are preparing for large-scale offensive in Donetsk operational area, - intelligence

The Russian army is currently completing a regrouping of troops and is trying to identify the most vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch a large-scale offensive in the Donetsk operational area.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky on the air of the national telethon.

"The enemy is finishing the regrouping of troops. All battalion-tactical groups, which have so far been concentrated on the territory of Belarus, near our northern borders, are moving to the east of Ukraine now. This is the first. And secondly, now the enemy is trying in all directions to identify the most vulnerable places of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch a large-scale offensive and consolidate its success, especially in the Donetsk operational area," said Vadym Skibitsky.





Regarding reports of the alleged decision of the occupiers to stop the assault on Azovstal in Mariupol, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that, according to military intelligence, the Russian leadership, as always, is lying.

"According to intelligence, as always, the Russian leadership is telling a lie. Yes, indeed, they may refuse to carry out a large-scale assault on this facility, but, according to our data, they plan to involve the Rosguard, plan to involve other structures, including the FSB, which will continue the offensive on the Azovstal plant, to destroy our resistance ", - the representative of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine commented.

