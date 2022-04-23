Military of Russian Federation captured staff of OSCE monitoring mission in east of Ukraine, - representative of Great Britain Brown

The Russian occupiers in eastern Ukraine are threatening the staff of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, and the Russian military has captured SMM personnel.

This was stated at yesterday's meeting by the Deputy Head of the British Delegation to the OSCE Deirdre Brown, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have received alarming reports that Russian trusted individuals in Donbas are threatening Mission personnel, equipment, and facilities, and that Russian troops have captured SMM personnel. We strongly condemn these threats to the Mission and its dedicated personnel. We call for the release of the SMM staff, as well as all Ukrainians detained by Russia, "Brown said.





She stressed the Kremlin's constant spread of lies and misinformation about the situation in Ukraine and the inevitability of punishment for Russia's crimes.

"Let's be clear: the world sees the Kremlin's lies. The true extent of Russia's actions in Mariupol and the rest of Ukraine has not been revealed yet, but there is no doubt that punishment for these and future violations of Russia's obligations under international laws, which they freely signed, will come, "Brown said.

The deputy head of the British delegation to the OSCE stressed that Britain will continue to help Ukraine, having already increased military support for lethal and non-lethal weapons to 450 million pounds.

"Ukraine is fighting for the right of its citizens to live peacefully on its territory. The United Kingdom supports Ukraine and will always defend the right of the Ukrainian people to choose their own destiny," Brown said.