Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 21.6 thousand people, 177 aircraft, 154 helicopters, 854 tanks and 2,205 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 23, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 21.6 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 23.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 21,600 people were eliminated,

tanks - 854 units,

armored combat vehicles - 2205 units,

artillery systems - 403 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 143 units,

air defense systems - 69 units,

aircraft - 177 units,

helicopters - 154 units,

automotive equipment - 1543 units,

ships/boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 182.

Special equipment - 27.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified.