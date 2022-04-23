ENG
News War
Today we are trying to evacuate women, children and elderly from Mariupol, - Vereshchuk

Today, April 23, the Ukrainian authorities will try to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, As reported by Censor.NET

"According to Mariupol: today we are trying again to evacuate women, children, and the elderly. Now we are starting to gather on the ring near the shopping center "Port City". If everything goes according to plan, we will start the evacuation at about 12.00, "Vereshchuk said.

