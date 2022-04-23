Armed Forces carried out successful counterattack and drove out occupiers from several settlements in Kharkiv region, - Synehubiv

The Russian occupiers continue to fire on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region. During the day, the occupiers inflicted 56 blows, resulting in - 19 wounded and 2 killed.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, the Izyum direction remains a strategic point in the region. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold defensive lines.

"We have good news from the front line. Our Armed Forces carried out a successful counteroffensive and launched offensive operations against the enemy yesterday morning. During the day there were fierce battles. Our units drove Russian troops out of the settlements: Bezruky, Slatino, Prudyanka, Dergachiv district, and secured their positions!" Synehubiv said.

He also warns that Easter Sunday is ahead, and the occupiers don't have religious holidays, any principles, and morals.

"Today the curfew is changing - from 19.00 to 5.00 in the morning. We met with church representatives and decided together that there would be no night services! We can't allow crowds, security comes first, "he said.

Read more: Occupiers carried out 56 attacks in Kharkiv region during day, two people were killed - RMA