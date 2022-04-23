Occupiers can in parallel organize corridor for evacuation of Mariupol residents in Russian Federation, - Vereshchuk

The occupiers may try to organize their own in parallel with the Ukrainian humanitarian corridor - to evacuate the population in Russia.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"I appeal to our citizens who are preparing for the evacuation today: we have just received information that the occupiers may be trying to organize their own corridor for evacuation to Russia in parallel with us. So, please be careful and vigilant. Don't succumb to deception and provocation," she told Mariupol residents.

Vereshchuk noted that the Ukrainian corridor works exclusively in the direction of Zaporizhia (via Mangush, Berdyansk, Tokmak, Orikhiv).

