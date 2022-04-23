As result of attacks by occupying troops of Luhansk region, there are dead and wounded among local inhabitants, - National police. PHOTO

In total, during the past 24hrs, the police registered 12 cases of artillery shelling of the region's settlements by the occupiers. A private house in Lysychansk was destroyed by shelling.

The police registered the fact of illegal imprisonment by representatives of the occupying forces of a resident of Rubizhne, as well as 5 cases of disappearance of citizens, including in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region. Two facts of collaboration activity were registered during the day.

"Two residents of the temporarily occupied territories addressed the police with statements about the seizure of their property with the threat of violence from the representatives of the so-called" LNR ". Police officers continue to serve 24/7 under martial law, record all facts of war crimes, and provide assistance to local residents. Humanitarian aid is being delivered and citizens are being evacuated, "the National Police said in a statement.

