Racists arrange for abducted children in Ukraine in their families, - Denisova

From the media of the aggressor, it became known about the facts of the illegal removal of 27 orphans to Aprelivka near Moscow. They were transferred to temporary care for up to ten local families.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

There is currently no information on whether such children have the status of orphans or are deprived of parental care and whether the children have relatives who wish to take them to their families. The living conditions of the children and their state of health are unknown. And whether the opinion of children was taken into account when placing them in such families.

"Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children is a crime that falls under the definition of human trafficking under international law. The actions of the occupiers violate the state's obligation to ensure the rights of children in armed conflict, provided for in Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the provisions of Article 49 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which prohibits the forced relocation or deportation of persons from the occupied territories, "said Lyudmila Denisova.

The Commissioner appeals to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during the Russian Military Invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of crimes and violations of children's rights in Ukraine.

