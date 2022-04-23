Zaluzhnyi asks to refrain from public assessments of hostilities: Only military leadership has all information

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny urges to refrain from public assessments of hostilities, logistics, support and decisions of commanders.

He wrote about this on Facebook, As reported by Censor.NET

"I would like to draw attention to the fact that information used by the enemy to inflict losses on the Armed Forces of Ukraine periodically appears on social networks," he said.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the military leadership doesn't provide any important information about current operations.

"I once again urge everyone, especially bloggers with large audiences, to refrain from public assessments of the fighting, logistics, security, and decisions of commanders. Only the military leadership has all the information and uses it to repel aggression. The key to the successful destruction of the enemy is the non-dissemination of this information, "the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces added.

"Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are doing our job. We have a powerful, insidious, and ruthless enemy who uses anything to inflict losses on us. Don't become an instrument in his hands! "He concludes.

