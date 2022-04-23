Today almost 30 people were evacuated from Severodonetsk, 15 of them are bedridden, - Haidai

On Saturday, April 23, almost 30 people were evacuated from Severodonetsk, including 15 bedridden patients.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergei Haidai reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET

"Representatives of the Red Cross check the addresses of seriously ill or lonely people daily. They prepared 13 such people in Severodonetsk for evacuation in advance. Two more bedridden people were taken away today together with four members of their families," he said.

Eight people from Severodonetsk, who reached the meeting places on their own, are also heading to safe regions.

