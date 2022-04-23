Chernihiv region was once again shelled from Russia. About 10 grenades were fired from grenade launcher, - State Border Guard Service

Last night, the Russian Federation fired on Ukrainian territory at the Hirsk section of the Chernihiv Border Detachment.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that about ten grenades fired from abroad by an automatic grenade launcher exploded near the border village of Senkivka.

"This is the fourth shelling of Chernihiv region from Russian territory recorded by border guards after the Defense Forces of Ukraine drove the invaders out of the region. Two of the three previous shellings the enemy also aimed at the border near Senkivka, but last time with mortars. Border guards were not injured during the shelling," the statement said.



