In battles on Mariupol direction occupiers involved all personnel of so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of DPR": almost all "people's militiamen" are liquidated, - intelligence

There are practically no "people's policemen" left in the DNR - most of them died in the battles near Mariupol.

This is stated in the message of the Central Intelligence Agency on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

"In the battles in the Mariupol direction, the occupiers recruited all personnel of the so-called "DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs", including servicemen of the DPR Internal Troops and cadets of the Donetsk Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is established that during participation in military operations "Ministry of Internal Affairs of DPR" suffered big losses:

Mariupol direction.

- up to 1000 people. irreversible losses, including 26 cadets;

- over 2800 people. sanitary losses;

Other areas.

- about 500 people. irreversible losses;

- about 2100 people. sanitary losses.

The lack of "law enforcement" has worsened the situation with the support of "public order" and has significantly complicated further forced mobilization.

"The Minister of Internal Affairs of the DPR has decided to appoint a special official investigation into the head of the Donetsk Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the chiefs of staff of the Interior Ministry over the loss of personnel," the Defense Ministry said.