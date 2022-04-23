Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation disperses fakes about chemical, biological or nuclear attack in Ukraine, - Center of counteraction of misinformation at National Security and Defense Council. PHOTO

The Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warns that the enemy continues to conduct an information and psychological operation on the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

On April 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said that "the United States is preparing provocations to accuse the Russian military of using chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine," the National Security and Defense Council said, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the Russian military, "the most likely option is provocation" on:

- chemical and biological facilities of Kharkiv and Kyiv;

- Zaporizhia NPP;

- storage of radioactive waste in Kamyanske.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, this is confirmed by the facts of supplying antidotes to toxic substances in Ukraine.

Read more: Russian troops launched missile strike on Odesa, hit infrastructure facilities

Such information attacks are part of the information and psychological operation of the Russian Federation, aimed at fueling panic among Ukrainians, as well as putting pressure on the world community to reduce the level of support for Ukraine," the statement said.