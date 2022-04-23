ENG
Only target of Russian missile strikes on Odesa is terror. We need wall between civilization and barbarians - Kuleba

ракета,франція,ядерна

The purpose of today's missile strikes on Odesa is terror from Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote about it on TwitterCensor.NET informs.

"The only goal of Russia's missile strikes on Odesa is terror. Russia must be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism and treated accordingly. No business, no contacts, no cultural projects. We need a wall between civilization and barbarians who launch missile strikes on peaceful cities", he wrote.

Russian Army (9067) shoot out (13198) Odesa (922) rocket (1577) Kuleba (759)
