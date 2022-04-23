"Arrival" in Dnipro area. Occupiers struck on outskirts of village, where no one lives - Reznichenko. PHOTO

On April 23, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike in the Dnipro district. There are no victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was steted by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"We have an "arrival" in the Dnipro district. The rocket flew to the outskirts of the village and left a huge funnel more than 4 meters deep in the ground. It hit a low-pressure gas pipe. Specialists are working on the spot," the statement said.

According to Regional Military Administration, there were no people there, because no one has lived in the area for a long time.

"The occupiers continue to target "strategic" targets. They are demilitarizing our fields and gardens," Reznichenko said.

