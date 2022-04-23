Russians deceitfully disrupted evacuation of Mariupol residents and took people to occupied Dokuchaevsk, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko

Russian invaders thwarted the evacuation of the civilian population of Mariupol into Ukrainian-controlled territory.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the adviser to mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.

According to him, at least 200 Mariupol residents gathered near the Port City shopping center at 11 a.m. today, waiting to be evacuated to Zaporizhia. Instead of the buses promised by the Russian side, the Russian military approached the Mariupol residents and ordered them to disperse, because "there will be shelling now." "In fact, with the use of coercion, people were brutally dispersed. Buses were never delivered," said the mayor's adviser.

He added that at the same time, the invaders handed over buses to a point near the Metro shopping center (200 meters from the agreed evacuation point). After the Mariupol residents were already on buses, they were told that the "evacuation" would take place only in Dokuchaevsk, ie in the occupied territories.

See more: Occupiers deported 466 residents of Mariupol to Chuvashia, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"People were not given the right to leave the bus. In response to the question why, the answer was" nationalists fired on the evacuation point. "That is, another lie," Andryushchenko explained.

We will remind, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian occupiers deported about 500 thousand Ukrainians from the territories occupied by them to Russia.

According to Mariupol Mayor's Adviser Petro Andryushchenko, as of April 18, the invaders near Mariupol are holding more than 20,000 people in filtration camps along the Mangush-Nikolske-Yalta line.