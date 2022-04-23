At least six victims, in particular 3-month-old child as result of Russian missile strikes on Odesa, - Gerashchenko. VIDEO

It is already known about six dead and 18 wounded as a result of Russian missile strikes on Odesa on April 23.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs. .

He clarified that a three-month-old child was among the dead.

Gerashchenko also published a video from the scene of the tragedy.

Read more: "Arrival" in Dnipro area. Occupiers struck on outskirts of village, where no one lives - Reznichenko. PHOTO

"Odessa rescuers are looking for victims under the rubble, despite the danger of shelling," he signed.

He pointed out that there were several hits in high-rise buildings on the streets of Academic Korolyov (16-storey residential building, there are victims) and Spartakivska (victims are being identified).

We will remind, on April 23 the troops of the Russian Federation let out some rockets from the Caspian Sea, they hit across Odesa.