Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 23, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 23, 2022.

According to Censor.NET.

"59 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against our state. It is trying to increase the pace of the operation in eastern Ukraine in order to encircle the Joint Forces, as well as to establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the enemy did not take active action, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv, carrying out artillery shelling of the positions of our units and civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​the settlements of Chuhuiv, Korobochkino and Dovhenke.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the main efforts of the enemy were focused on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne and preparing for the attack on the city of Severodonetsk. In the area of ​​Mariinka and in most other areas, the enemy is unsuccessful in the course of hostilities.

In the South Bug area, the occupiers did not carry out active offensive operations, they carried out single shellings of our units with barrel artillery.

According to available information, the enemy has significant problems with the medical support of its units, there are difficulties with the evacuation of the wounded, there is a lack of medicine. Due to the growing number of wounded, in the city of Balakleya, the enemy, along with the deployed military hospital, uses the capabilities of the city clinic. In the city of Vovchansk, which is temporarily occupied, junior medical personnel of health care facilities are forcibly sent to provide first aid to enemy units on the line of contact with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Russian troops have significant problems with the replenishment of personnel, attempts to forcibly mobilize residents of the Kherson region to the ranks of the occupying forces continue.

According to available information, the enemy uses civilian trucks to move military cargo in the temporarily occupied territories. Also, the occupiers continue to use stolen agricultural machinery for military purposes.

Units of the Defense Forces continue to liberate settlements in certain areas and maintain certain defensive lines. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.