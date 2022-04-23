Russian occupiers have significant problems with medical support of their units, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published information that the Russian occupiers have significant problems with the medical support of their units.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported on official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

It is stated that "According to available information, the enemy has significant problems with medical support of its units, there are difficulties with evacuation of the wounded, there is a lack of medicines. Due to the growing number of wounded. In the city of Vovchansk, which is temporarily occupied, junior medical personnel of health care facilities are forcibly sent to provide first aid to enemy units on the line of contact with the Defense Forces of Ukraine. "

