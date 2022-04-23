ENG
If our people in Mariupol are destroyed and "referendums" are held - Ukraine will withdraw from any negotiation processes, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if civilians in Mariupol are destroyed and pseudo-referendums are held, Ukraine will withdraw from negotiations.

This was stated by the Head of State during a press conference, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"If our people in Mariupol are destroyed, if a pseudo-referendum is held in new pseudo-republics, Ukraine will withdraw from any negotiation processes.
But our people who are in temporarily occupied territories in Kherson, Zaporizhzhya regions and in the East of the country should not help the occupants", - the President stressed.

