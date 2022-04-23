ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8505 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 894 10

Two occupant attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction. Up to 150 occupants, 2 tanks, 8 APCs, 2 artillery systems, and 1 aircraft were destroyed, - OC "East"

донецька,техніка

During the day, April 23, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched two attacks, the fighting continues.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this informs  ОC "East".

As noted in the report: "Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 150; tanks - 2; combat vehicles - 1; APC - 8; BMP - 3; MTLB - 1; AP - 3; artillery systems - 2; aircraft - 1; UAV - 1".

Read more: In Eastern direction on April 21, up to 200 occupants, 5 tanks, 3 IFVs and APCs, 1 artillery system, 1 plane were destroyed - OС "East"

Author: 

battle (5) losses (2022) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2897)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 