Two occupant attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction. Up to 150 occupants, 2 tanks, 8 APCs, 2 artillery systems, and 1 aircraft were destroyed, - OC "East"
During the day, April 23, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched two attacks, the fighting continues.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this informs ОC "East".
As noted in the report: "Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 150; tanks - 2; combat vehicles - 1; APC - 8; BMP - 3; MTLB - 1; AP - 3; artillery systems - 2; aircraft - 1; UAV - 1".
