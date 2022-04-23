Health care system in Eastern Ukraine nearly destroyed - WHO calls on Russia to let in invaded territories

The World Health Organization warns that the health care system in Eastern Ukraine is nearly destroyed, putting the lives of thousands of people in Mariupol and other settlements besieged by Russian forces at risk.

U.N. Health officials say it is very important for them to get immediate access to Mariupol and other communities most affected by the fighting in Eastern Ukraine. They say they have received notification that nearly all medical facilities and hospitals in places like Luhansk region have been damaged or destroyed.

WHO is calling for access to affected areas to assess health needs and provide essential medical care for the sick and wounded. Speaking in Lviv, WHO Speaker Bhanu Bhatnagar said that WHO has not yet been able to get to Mariupol and does not know the health status of the besieged population.

Bhatnagar said the WHO is moving goods the organization considers needed in Mariupol closer to the city. But he added that it is important that secure passage be established quickly.

"We need to stop fighting for at least two days to move vital supplies and to assess health needs," he said. - We expect the worst.

A completely decayed health care system and carrying all sorts of side effects. Of course, there are people with conflict-related injuries who need help."

Bhatnagar noted that there are also people with chronic illnesses and other health care needs without access to life-saving medicines.

As a reminder, the WHO has confirmed 162 attacks on health facilities and personnel, with at least 73 people killed.

