Ukraine will become one of strongest states in Europe, we have no other choice - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky is sure that in the future Ukraine will become one of the strongest states in Europe.

He said this during a press conference in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to Zelensky, in the future, thanks to a powerful and experienced army, as well as security guarantees, Ukraine will be able to become one of the strongest countries in Europe.

"I think that all Ukrainians, especially those who remained in the state, the majority of Ukrainians, they are not just ready - we have no other choice. We have become such a state. We are already the kind of state that knows that we need to defend our state This does not mean that we will fight. On the contrary, we will have the most powerful and experienced army. And about security guarantees, I think we will be one of the strongest states in Europe, because we have no other option. These are the realities we live with," said the President of Ukraine.

