About 500 thousand Ukrainians were taken by occupants to Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories, - Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that about 500,000 Ukrainian citizens were taken by the occupants to the territory of the Russian Federation and to the temporarily occupied territories.
He stated this during a press conference, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"We believe that about half a million were taken from different occupied parts of our state to the territory of the Russian Federation. Or partially to the territory of the occupied East - Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
As for children, there is no figure. I remember that about 5 thousand. These are the figures we had a week ago. What are they now - I can't tell you," the President said.
