On April 23 in Donbass, 12 attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 45 artillery systems, 15 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders are repulsing attacks by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is informed by JFO press service.

The message notes: "During the current day, April 23, the servicemen of the United Forces grouping successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 15 armored vehicles, one armored combat vehicle and 4 vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one aircraft (Su-25), one cruise missile and 3 "Orlan-10" type drones.

