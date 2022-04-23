ENG
Moscow and Kyiv are working on common declaration to end war, - Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said that Moscow and Kyiv are working on a joint declaration to end the war in Ukraine.

"There is a draft joint declaration in this process. The emphasis is on impartiality, security and guarantees," the Turkish newspaper "Sabah" quoted the Minister as saying.

The newspaper notes that a comprehensive text is being drafted and behind-the-scenes diplomacy is also at work.

At the same time, according to Çavuşoğlu, the final decision is up to Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

