Russians must come out of virtual reality "Life in Russia" and admit their guilt for war in Ukraine, - Zelensky

Russian citizens must understand their guilt for the war against Ukraine, stop listening to state propaganda and return to reality.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on April 23, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Any person who wants to know the truth will find it. A person who wants to understand what is going on around him, not to hide, he will find all these answers. We know this, we are always developing," the President said.

According to him, it is impossible to believe only in propaganda. In this case it is impossible to listen to someone who is outside the information bubble.

"We have to go towards each other. And there are such people in Russian society. And there should be more and more of them. And they, if they want to know, must accept the truth. And there is one. They know that no one is killed on the streets of their cities, they see it, they should perceive it, perceive that they are to blame, their government, they chose this government, you can't say: I am not to blame, you can say that our state is to blame.

You could say that I can't do anything but these words, I feel like a citizen of Russia, I feel like we have to take responsibility for this. And that's a lot to admit, that's what courage is, not paying attention to what's thrown at your back there - words or stones. You don't have to be afraid of that. I think it's an important step. And it is called two words: people's desire, "- said Zelensky.

In his opinion, if Russians want to know the truth, they will have to "get out of this computer game - life in the Russian Federation."

"This is virtual reality, absolutely. Get out, just get out, take off those 3D glasses of three colors, go back to reality, to the civilized world - it's beautiful. It's much broader, more beautiful, because it's truthful and honest. You don't have to be a leader in nuclear weapons.

You can be a leader among countries that have more IT people. You don't have to launch a missile instead of not paying teachers' salaries. You can work and find a cure for cancer. There are places to spend money and potential, because there are talented people there," the President emphasized.

He reminded that the Russian Federation "loses people" on the territory of Ukraine.