On April 23, 3 aircraft, 5 drones and 5 cruise missiles shot down - Air Force

The Air Force Command of the AFU reported the results of the aerial confrontation on April 23.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in official Facebook of Air Forces.

The message notes: "The 59th day of the liberation war against the Russian occupiers is underway. Like all others, it has not been easy for the Ukrainian defenders.

Military transport, fighter, bomber and attack aviation of the Air Force continue to perform tasks in the airspace of Ukraine, support and cover ground troops, inflict fire attacks on the positions of the Russian occupation troops.

And the nation's Air Defense continues to destroy the enemy in the air.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force and Ground Forces struck nine operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, three aircraft and five cruise missiles.

Thus, 17 airborne targets were hit during the day on April 23: 3 aircraft ( preliminary Su-34, Su-35, Su-25); 5 cruise missiles; 9 UAVs (presumably "Orlan-10").

