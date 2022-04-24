Operational information as of 6:00 on April 24 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 24.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the sixtieth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone to defeat the Special Operations Forces, establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and ensure a land route between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

It is reported that the enemy is regrouping and expanding missile and artillery units to support the offensive, and continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy didn't take active action. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. In the areas of the settlements of Grabovka, Hlybotske, and Kalinino, Gomel region, engineering equipment positions were carried out.

On Siverskyi direction without significant changes. The Border Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy is increasing the engineering and fortification equipment of positions in the Bryansk region at a distance of up to 3 km from the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy increased the grouping of troops by transferring and concentrating additional units in the Belgorod region.

Thus, according to available data, 60 km from the state border of Ukraine deployed launchers operational and tactical missile system "Iskander-M". The enemy continues to partially blockade Kharkiv, firing on units of our troops and critical infrastructure. To complicate the movement of units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Korotichi, the enemy conducted remote mining.





The occupiers are shelling the positions of our troops in the areas of Kurulka and Nova Dmytrivka, conducting air reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the Orlan-10 drone in the areas of Barvinkove, Kurulka, and Husarivka.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy fires on the positions of our troops with the use of mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of contact. He intensified offensive and assault operations in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasnya directions. There are battles in the areas of Zarichne, Rubizhne, and Popasna. In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy launched pontoon crossings across the Krasna River. It is increasing the air defense system in the Avdiivka direction.





In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continued to fire and blockade our units in the Azovstal area of ​​Mariupol. Inflicts airstrikes, including from long-range aircraft. Using the railway connection, the enemy makes attempts to establish logistical support for troops.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy continues to hold positions, in some areas it tries to improve the tactical position and exerts fire on the positions of units of our troops and civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian settlements.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with other anti-aircraft units of the Defense Forces, destroyed seventeen air targets in the previous day: nine drones, three planes, and five cruise missiles.

Twelve attacks by the Russian occupiers have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours, four tanks, fifteen armored units, four vehicles, and five artillery systems have been destroyed," the General Staff said.