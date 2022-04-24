Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 213 children have died and 389 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 602 children were injured in Ukraine during two months of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data, as of the morning of April 24, 2022, 213 children died and more than 389 were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 122, Kyiv - 114, Kharkiv - 91, Chernihiv - 66, Kherson - 44, Mykolaiv - 43, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 27, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

As know, on April 23, a mother with a 3-month-old child died as a result of shelling by the aggressor country in a residential area of ​​Odessa.

On April 23, it became known about the death of two girls - young actresses of the Donetsk Regional Drama Theater. Children died due to shelling by Russian troops in Mariupol.



It is also reported that on April 22, a 17-year-old boy died as a result of shelling of civilian infrastructure in the village of Kamyanske, Vasylivsky district, Zaporizhia region.

In addition, on April 22, the body of a 16-year-old boy with shrapnel wounds was found during the recording of criminal offenses committed in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region by the occupiers.

On April 23, near the village of Novokyivka, Snihurivskyi district, Mykolaiv region, a 9-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl received mine injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of a mine detonation.

"1,500 educational institutions were damaged as a result of daily bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces. At the same time, 102 of them were completely destroyed," the statement said.