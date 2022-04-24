Zelenskyi congratulated Ukrainians on Easter: "Light will win darkness, good will win evil, life will win death, so Ukraine will surely win!". VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi from Sophia Cathedral congratulated Christians of the Eastern Rite on Easter.

"I am in a great place. The Great Sophia Cathedral. In the cathedral, which was founded a thousand years ago, on the field of the sacred battle, where the army of Kyivan Rus-Ukraine defeated the Pechenegs. Today we believe in a new victory for Ukraine. And we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or any evil spirit," the president said, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, Ukraine asks God for only one thing - peace and prosperity.

"We are overcoming difficult times. And on this day most of us are not in bright clothes - and I in particular. But we are fighting for a bright idea. On the bright side," said the President.

Zelenskyi also noted that "on this Great Day we all believe that our dawn will soon come. (...) And the Resurrection of Christ, which symbolizes the great victory of life over death. (…) May the victory of life be a symbol not only of this holiday. May life win the battle of death every day. "

"The great holiday gives us great hope and unshakable faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, so Ukraine will definitely win!" the President concluded.

"With faith and confidence in this, I congratulate all of you on Easter. Take care of yourself. Take care of your loved ones. Take care of Ukraine! Christ is risen! Truly rises!", - concluded the President of Ukraine.