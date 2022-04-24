Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 21.8 thousand people, 179 aircraft, 154 helicopters, 873 tanks and 2,238 armored vehicles

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 24, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 21.8 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As reported, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 21,800 people were eliminated,

tanks - 873 units,

armored combat vehicles - 2238 units,

artillery systems - 408 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 147 units,

air defense systems - 69 units,

aircraft - 179 units,

helicopters - 154 units,

automotive equipment - 1557 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 191.

Special equipment- 28.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified.