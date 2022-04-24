Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on occupiers, their combat effectiveness is declining - British intelligence

Despite some "successes" of the Russians in capturing settlements, Ukrainian forces inflicted significant losses on Russian troops, and the combat effectiveness of the occupiers is likely to decline.

This was reported in a recent summary of British intelligence, as reported by Censor.NET

The British Ministry of Defense stated that this week Ukraine repulsed numerous attacks by Russia along the line of contact in Donbas.

"Even though Russia has achieved some territorial successes, Ukrainian resistance has been strong in all directions and has caused significant losses to Russian forces," the statement said.

British intelligence believes that the low morale of the Russians and the limited time to recover, re-equip and regroup forces after previous offensives are likely to reduce Russia's combat effectiveness.

