In Donetsk region, occupiers fired on 12 settlements during day. There are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTO
As a result of the Russian strikes, civilians were killed and wounded. At least 23 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, an agricultural enterprise, and communal infrastructure.
Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
During the past day, the Russians hit the following settlements of the Donetsk region - Mariupol, Lyman, Avdiivka, Velyka Novosilka, Oleksandrivka, Yampil, Zarichne, Novoselivka-3, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Ilyinka, Dmytroklyne. The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, missiles, multiple launch rocket systems "Grad", tanks, and heavy artillery.
The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password