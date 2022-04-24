Occupiers are constantly attacking Azovstal. We offer Russian Federation to declare real Easter truce over Mariupol and "special round of talks", - Podoliak

The Ukrainian side offers Russia to declare a real Easter truce over Mariupol and hold a "special round of talks" on military exchange.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Russian talks, wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Easter 2022. But right now Russia is attacking Mariupol's Azovstal without stopping. The place where our civilians and military are stationed is covered with heavy air bombs, artillery fire, and intensive concentration of forces and equipment for the assault. Who gave the order "not to storm"? "Podoliak raises the question.

Next, he urges Russia to "think about the remnants of reputation."

For this, according to Podoliak, only three "Mariupol steps" are needed:

1. Declare a real Easter truce over Mariupol.

2. Immediately provide a humanitarian corridor for civilians.

3. Agree to a "special round of negotiations" so that we can pick up/exchange soldiers.

See more: Mariupol from bird's eye view: "Azov" has published new photos. PHOTOS