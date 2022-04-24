Destruction after Russian missile strike on high-rise building in Odessa: some residents have not yet contacted. PHOTOS

The consequences of the missile strike on a residential building in a residential area of ​​the city continue to be eliminated.

На месте работают следователи, изучающие остатки боеприпасов противника, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Dumskaya".

The explosion almost destroyed apartments on three floors of one of the sections. Even the apartments on the 11th floor were damaged.

"I was watching TV," recalls Oleksandr, a resident of the house. — Suddenly heard a loud whistle and then fire in the windows. They vomited together with double-glazed windows. I jumped out of the apartment, a neighbor with a child also jumped out. While descending - saw blood on the walls. Probably, people cut by rubble fled, and below - horror, cars burned down, women shout ".

See more: "Is this also 'denazification'? Are you afraid of dead people?": Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa. PHOTOS

According to Oleksandr, some residents of the house are still trying to get in touch. In particular, with a neighbor on the sixth floor of the house who doesn't pick up the phone.

Rescuers are gradually allowing residents to pick up things. One of the residents returned for the cat, which may have crashed into the bath and survived.

"The blast wave stopped at my apartment. Only the children's room and the kitchen survived. They let me go last night, but it's dark there, everything is broken, I didn't find the cat," she said.

According to residents, they were housed by neighbors and relatives. The mayor's office also offered resettlement assistance and prepared a hotel for the people, but it was not needed.

Watch more: Russian missile hits Odessa apartment. VIDEO

Specialists of the Construction Academy, according to a preliminary visual conclusion, say that the building can be restored. In the afternoon, employees will arrive at the facility, and inspect it in detail.

We will remind, that yesterday racists fired at Odessa. According to the regional department of the State Emergency Service, seven residents of the house were killed, including a three-month-old girl.









































