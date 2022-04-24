At time when you throw Easter pictures, in Mariupol, enemy drops bombs on children's heads, - deputy commander of Azov regiment Palamar (Kalina)

Soldiers of the Azov Regiment addressed Ukrainians and the entire civilized world and spoke about the current situation in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, an appeal from the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, Kalina's friend, was published on Telegram.

In his address, Svyatoslav Palamar said that despite the great Orthodox holiday, the enemy dropped air bombs, fired naval artillery, fired cannons, continued to beat enemy tanks, and infantry tried to storm.

"But I want everyone to think about values ​​on this day, whether at the front, or home or in resettlement. On the 60th day of the war, I think everyone has already realized that the material is nothing compared to hugging their children, talking to loved ones, and enjoying the silence. We want to thank those who are trying to help the civilians of Mariupol to evacuate from this dangerous area, not in words but deeds. Thanks to those who make every effort to withdraw from the encirclement of our military, left alone with the overwhelming forces of the enemy. Great honor to the brothers who laid down their lives for the security of the Motherland and the world.

On this Great Day, I call on the entire civilized world to do everything possible so that these soldiers, who performed a superhuman feat in an abandoned city, have the opportunity to tell their relatives about it, to come to the graves of their brothers and sisters. But remember: at this time, when you throw Easter pictures and enjoy the truce, in Mariupol, the enemy drops bombs on the heads of innocent children, "- said in a statement the fighters of the Azov Regiment.

Watch more: Civilians in Azovstal basements can't leave places because of constant shelling, - Azov regiment. VIDEO