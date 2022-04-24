At least seven Orthodox churches were destroyed by occupiers in Luhansk region - Haidai

In the Luhansk region, the Russians destroyed at least seven Orthodox churches.

Informs Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it on Telegram.

The "Russian peace" is destroying everything in its path. It needs neither people, houses, enterprises, nor cultural monuments. The Russians are erasing everything they meet from the land of Luhansk.



The Christ the Nativity Cathedral in Severodonetsk withstood four direct shell hits.

Despite this, the Easter matins and the Divine Liturgy took place in the basement today, "the statement reads.



In addition, the building of St. Catherine's Church in Schastya, which is a cultural heritage site, was partially destroyed.



Artillery shells of the Russian army hit the St. Mitrophan Church in Lysychansk and the church in honor of Matrona of Moscow in Rubezhnoye.





The church of St. Michael's Parish in Popasna was also damaged.

In Rubizhne, a new building was damaged - St. George's Church.

Windows were smashed in the Holy Trinity Church in Troitskyi.

It is also reported that the Islamic Cultural Center "Bismillah" in Severodonetsk and the Evangelical Prayer Center were destroyed.