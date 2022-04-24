Security Service of Ukraine detained collaborating deputy and Russian Internet agent in Odesa

SSU officers detained a deputy of one of the local councils of the Kherson region, who cooperated with the enemy, and an Internet agent who administered more than ten pro-Russian publics on social networks.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko.

According to him, during a trip to Odesa, police detained a deputy of one of the local councils of the Kherson region. He is accused of treason.

After the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the man was recruited by the Russian FSB. He helped to house enemy troops in the temporarily occupied Kherson.

He also provided the invaders with landmarks to patrol the city. The defendant planned to cross the state border in the Odesa region using a foreign passport.

SBU officers also detained an Internet agent of the Russian special services, who had not been active until the beginning of the active phase of the war. According to police, the attacker spread disinformation on social networks about the situation at the front and called for support for the occupiers. The man has created and administered more than ten different Internet platforms.

