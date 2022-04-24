Foreign Ministry is disappointed with Austria's statements against Ukraine's membership in EU

В МЗС висловили розчарування позицією глави МЗС Австрії Александра Шалленберга, який вважає, що Україні не варто пропонувати членство в Євросоюзі.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in "Euro Integration" by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

"We are disappointed with the statements of the Austrian Federal Foreign Minister about Ukraine's European future. We consider them to be strategically short-sighted and inconsistent with the interests of a united Europe," he said.

According to the spokesman, such statements also ignore the fact that the vast majority of the population of the EU founding countries supports Ukraine's membership.

Read more: Austria will tighten sanctions against Russia until war is over

He recalled the words of Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the Ukrainian people pay too high a price for the mistakes of many European governments and that their biased perception of reality has already led to the political and economic weakening of Europe.

"It seems that the current war, casualties, and destruction are not enough for them. To continue postponing Ukraine's EU membership or seeking an alternative under various pretexts means to indulge Putin's aggressive plans and slow down the strengthening of the European Union by joining Ukraine's capabilities," Nikolenko said.

"Ukraine has every reason to demand objective recognition of its merits and strategic role for the EU. Thanks to the indomitable will and courage of the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Europe can live in peace today. Without exaggeration, our country has become an outpost for EU security," stressed the Foreign Ministry.

It will be recalled that, according to the Austrian minister, Ukraine should not be offered membership in the European Union. In particular, Schallenberg believes that Ukraine cannot receive candidate status in June, as President Zelensky expects. He justified his position by saying that there are states in the Western Balkans that have come a long way.