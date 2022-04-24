Zelensky discusses with Erdogan evacuation from Mariupol and security guarantees for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the heads of state discussed the issue of evacuation from Mariupol.

Zelensky stated this on Twitter, as informed by Censor.NET

"I had an important telephone conversation with President Erdogan. On the eve of his talks with Putin, I stressed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and the immediate exchange of blocked troops," Zelensky said.

According to him, during the telephone conversation, he and Erdogan also discussed the course of the negotiation process, and coordination of security guarantees for Ukraine with Turkey and other countries.

"Issues related to Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as global food security have been raised due to the blocking of shipping in the Black Sea," the head of state added.

See more: "Cemetery" of burnt cars in Irpin. PHOTOS