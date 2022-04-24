More than half of Germans are dissatisfied with Scholz's approach to Russian-Ukrainian war

The German Social Democrats (SPD) continue to lose voter support during the debate on the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor..NET this was posted "European Pravda" with reference to the German edition of Focus.

According to a trend collected weekly by the INSA Institute for Public Opinion Research for Bild am Sonntag, the SPD is gaining 24 percent this week, one percentage point less than last week.

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) also lost a point and now has 9 percent. The Greens, on the other hand, improved by one point to 18% this week. The Christian Democratic Union remains stable at 26%, the AfD at 11% (+1), and the left at 5% (unchanged).

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also continues to lose popularity. 52% of respondents say that he is doing poorly with the Russian-Ukrainian war (35% appreciate his approach). Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock (Greens) is doing much better here. 47% believe that it works well during a crisis (bad: 39%).

