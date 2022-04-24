ENG
We will not calm down until Putin is defeated and Ukraine wins, - British Foreign Secretary Trass

Russian troops are committing horrific atrocities in Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom Elizabeth Trass wrote about this on TwitterCensor.NET reports.

"It is the third month of Putin's illegal war against Ukraine. Russia is committing atrocities, including attacks on innocent civilians and children in Odesa and the siege of Mariupol. We will not calm down until Putin is defeated and Ukraine wins," she said.

