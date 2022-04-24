We no longer ask, but demand from UN to provide corridor from Mariupol, - Vereshchuk

The United Nations (UN) must provide a humanitarian corridor from besieged Mariupol. This is the question that needs to be raised in Moscow during the visit of Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to Censor.NET, as reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on the telethon.

We are no longer asking, we demand from the UN to ensure a ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal and Mariupol as a whole. Azovstal now has 1,000 women and children, another 500 wounded, and almost 50 people need immediate qualified help. That is what Mr. Guterres (Russia, ed.) should say. The most important thing the UN can do is to open a humanitarian corridor, "she said.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that Guterres will visit Moscow then on April 28 will meet with the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

