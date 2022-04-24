Status of participants in hostilities will be received only by those volunteers who took direct part in military operations, - Laputina

The Ministry of Veterans continues to work on updating the system of social protection of soldiers and their families.

The Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina told about it during her visit to Poltava, Censor.NET reports with reference to the website of the department.

She reminded that according to the updated legislation, every defender who directly participated in hostilities as part of territorial defense brigades and voluntary formations of territorial communities has the right to receive the status of a participant in hostilities and appropriate social guarantees from the state.

"When the law was passed, which gives volunteers the right to receive the status of participants in hostilities with appropriate social guarantees, no one knew where the theater of operations would take place. Therefore, this right was granted throughout Ukraine," said Yulia Laputina. "Only those who took a direct part in the hostilities. The Ministry will have a commission with the participation of representatives of the security and defense sector, which will deal with these issues."

Read more: In Kherson region enemy tries to create fake picture of shelling of civilians by Armed Forces of Ukraine, - OC "South"