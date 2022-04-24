Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 24, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 24, 2022.

According to Censor.NET.

"60 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The Russian Federation continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy is advancing in the Eastern Operational Zone to defeat the Allied forces, establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and secure a land route to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. Up to 7 battalions of the Belarusian Armed Forces continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. Weapons and military equipment of the Eastern Military District, mostly damaged, are being exported from the territory of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation via Gomel in the direction of Bryansk.

In the Siversky direction, the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Read more: We will not calm down until Putin is defeated and Ukraine wins, - British Foreign Secretary Trass

Regrouping of units of the Central Military District from the areas of recovery of combat readiness to the eastern regions of Ukraine continues. From Kursk to Belgorod region, the enemy plans to move an anti-aircraft gun division from the 14th Air Force and Air Defense.

In the Slobozhansky direction, weapons and military equipment of the enemy are being transferred to the Kupyansk district. The occupiers continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv, trying to carry out fire damage to units of our troops and critical infrastructure.

There is an intensification of offensive and assault actions of enemy units in the areas of Pashkove, Dovhenke, and Velyka Komyshuvakha. The enemy was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and was forced to retreat to previously occupied frontiers.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is building up its command and control system and air defense. Continues to fire on the positions of our troops from mortars, artillery, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers along the entire line of contact. Inflicts airstrikes on operational and tactical aircraft.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Lyman and Yatskivka, but was unsuccessful. The occupiers established control over part of the village of Zarichne. The enemy tried to gain a foothold in the western, northwestern, and eastern parts of Rubizhne, but failed. He began advancing in the directions of the settlements of Orikhove and Nyzhne.

In the Popasna direction, the occupying forces tried to gain a foothold on the achieved frontiers. The enemy also regrouped and replenished its personnel and ammunition and prepared for further assaults.

In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy attempted an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Mariinka. He was not successful.

Read more: In Kherson region enemy tries to create fake picture of shelling of civilians by Armed Forces of Ukraine, - OC "South"

In the Mariupol direction, the invaders continued to fire and fight in the Azovstal area. The enemy inflicted airstrikes on certain objects of civilian infrastructure. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Vremivka, suffered losses, and retreated to previously occupied positions.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are introducing measures restricting the rights and freedoms of civilians, including freedom of movement.

Ukrainian defenders hold the defense and inflict heavy losses on the enemy. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!", the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.